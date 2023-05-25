When the vehicle’s tyres were inspected during the stop yesterday evening (Tuesday), they were found to have no tread left at all.

An officer said: “The driver stated they were planning to get them done tomorrow.”

The driver was reported for summons.

The tyres on the Punto

Response

More than 100 people have taken to Twitter to make their feelings known about this case.

One said: “MADNESS! You have saved a life there x”

Another said: “This is frightening to be honest. An absolute disgrace!”

One man cheekily said: “I have to congratulate you on your unerring ability to stop these people the day before they were going to fix the defects. Please share how you do it.”

What is the law on tyres in the UK?

