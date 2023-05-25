Fiat Punto pulled for speeding on the M6 - and just look at how bald the tyres are
When the vehicle’s tyres were inspected during the stop yesterday evening (Tuesday), they were found to have no tread left at all.
An officer said: “The driver stated they were planning to get them done tomorrow.”
The driver was reported for summons.
Response
More than 100 people have taken to Twitter to make their feelings known about this case.
One said: “MADNESS! You have saved a life there x”
Another said: “This is frightening to be honest. An absolute disgrace!”
One man cheekily said: “I have to congratulate you on your unerring ability to stop these people the day before they were going to fix the defects. Please share how you do it.”
What is the law on tyres in the UK?
The legal tyre tread depth for cars in the UK is 1.6mm across the central three-quarters of the tyre.