Former prison librarian Sharon Mawdsley, of St Lukes Road, Blackpool, is charged with six counts of sexual assault against inmates at HMP Kirkham.

The 45-year-old is further charged with misconduct in a public office and will appear at Preston Crown Court today.

She is accused of intentionally touching the men without their consent over a seven-month period between December 1, 2017 and July 5, 2018.

She is also accused of wilfully misconducting herself while acting as a public officer – an abuse of the public trust – during the same period.

Mawdsley did not enter a plea when she attended Preston Magistrates Court on September 8.

The district judge granted her unconditional bail and sent the case to Preston Crown Court where she is due to appear today.

