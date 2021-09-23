Father given chance after Penwortham doctor's surgery burgled

A man who stole cash from a medical centre has been given a suspended jail sentence.

By Stef Hall
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:09 pm

David Michael Patrick McDermott, of Ashbourne Crescent, Ingol, Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary.

Prosecutors said between June 12 and 14 this year, the 38-year-old entered the St Fillan’s Medical Centre, on Liverpool Road, Penwortham, near Preston.

While inside the centre he managed to steal a cashbox and cash to the value of £507.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Preston Magistrates' Court

Read More

Read More
Chorley and South Ribble Hospital thief who 'peered into patient's rooms' is sen...

McDermott’s defence lawyer told the court he had sole responsibility for a teenager son who would be affected if he went into prison.

The bench said the offence was serious enough to merit a custodial term and imposed 12 weeks in prison.

However, after hearing about his son, they agreed to suspend the term for a year to enable the defendant to work with the Probation Service on the Stepping Stone course.

He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.

No compensation was ordered for the surgery, and he was not ordered to pay costs due to his limited means and a substantial debt he already owes to the court.

The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.