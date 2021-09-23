Father given chance after Penwortham doctor's surgery burgled
A man who stole cash from a medical centre has been given a suspended jail sentence.
David Michael Patrick McDermott, of Ashbourne Crescent, Ingol, Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary.
Prosecutors said between June 12 and 14 this year, the 38-year-old entered the St Fillan’s Medical Centre, on Liverpool Road, Penwortham, near Preston.
While inside the centre he managed to steal a cashbox and cash to the value of £507.
McDermott’s defence lawyer told the court he had sole responsibility for a teenager son who would be affected if he went into prison.
The bench said the offence was serious enough to merit a custodial term and imposed 12 weeks in prison.
However, after hearing about his son, they agreed to suspend the term for a year to enable the defendant to work with the Probation Service on the Stepping Stone course.
He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.
No compensation was ordered for the surgery, and he was not ordered to pay costs due to his limited means and a substantial debt he already owes to the court.
