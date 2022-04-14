Officers leading the search for 47-year-old Joseph Ryan said they were becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare after he disappeared from home yesterday morning (Wednesday, April 13).

But police have confirmed that Joseph, who also has links to Leyland, has been found safe.

A police spokesman said: “We posted earlier about missing man Joseph Ryan and we are pleased to say he has been found safe.

Joseph Ryan, 47, is missing from his home in Preston. He was last seen at around 5am yesterday (Wednesday, April 13)