Family share funeral arrangements for murdered Higher Walton couple Tricia Livesey and Anthony Tipping

The funeral will take place on Wednesday (December 22) - a month after their bodies were found inside their home in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton on Saturday, November 20.

The family said the service will take place at All Saints Church in Blackburn Road, Higher Walton at 11am.

Family and friends will then proceed to Pleasington Crematorium, off Tower Road, Blackburn before returning to Higher Walton for the wake at the Swan Inn in Blackburn Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funeral for Tricia Livesey and Anthony Tipping will take place on Wednesday (December 22) - a month after their bodies were found inside their home in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton on Saturday, November 20

A funeral notice on behalf of the family said: "As a family we are asking for everyone to please take a lateral flow test prior and masks will be worn in the church and crematorium.

"As a family we have appreciated all the kind words,cards and flowers. We know how much they were loved by many people

"It truly means a lot to us."

The couple's 35-year-old son, Lee Tipping, has been charged with the double murder of his parents and will remain in custody until his trial in June 2022.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.