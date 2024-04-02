Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a man who died after being hit by an e-bike in Burnley have paid a heartbreaking tribute.

A Sur-Ron e-bike collided with a pedestrian on Accrington Road shortly after 4.20pm on Friday, March 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pedestrian, 86-year-old Bart O'Hare, was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

Bart O'Hare, 86, sadly died after being hit by an e-bike in Burnley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Paying tribute to Bert, his family said: "Bart was such a kind and loveable dad, brother and grandad who has been taken away from family and friends in such a tragic manner.

"As a family we would like to thank all the emergency services involved for all their work.

"Bart you will be missed by so many, may you now rest in peace."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an injury road traffic collision.

He was later released on bail while our enquiries continue.

Police are trying to find the bike and issued an image of a similar vehicle as they appealed for information.

Officers are trying to find the bike and issued an image of a similar vehicle as they appealed for information (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sgt Paul McCurrie, of Lancashire Police's Road Policing Unit said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with Bart’s family at this incredibly sad and distressing time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bart lost his life as a result of this collision, and we are committed to carrying out an extensive investigation.

"The Sur-Ron e-bike didn't remain at the scene following the incident, and we are yet to recover it.

"So, we're particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured Sur-Ron e-bike similar to the one pictured, either being ridden or stored, that matches this description."