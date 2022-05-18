Police were called to reports a woman had been found unresponsive inside a property in Sharoe Green Lane at around 2pm on Sunday (May 15).

The woman – who was later named as 43-year-old Sarah Ashcroft – was pronounced dead when emergency services attended.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted and found the cause of death to be inconclusive.

Paying tribute to Sarah, her family said: “My mum, Sarah Ashcroft, was a wonderful mother, daughter and sister.

“She has brought so much love and light into my life, and others' lives, since the day I was born, and continues to even now.

“She will be so dearly missed. We ask that people please respect our family's privacy at this time."

A murder investigation was launched after Sarah Ashcroft was found dead inside an address in Fulwood. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A 44-year-old man from Preston arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on bail while enquiries continued.

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain with Sarah’s family at this time and we continue to offer them the support of family liaison officers.

“The man we arrested has been released on police bail to allow us to carry out further enquiries and our investigation is very much ongoing as we try to piece together the circumstances around Sarah’s death.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who either saw anything suspicious in the area around the address on Saturday or Sunday, or anyone who knows Sarah and could have information which could assist or enquiry to come forward and contact us.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on bail. (Credit: Neil Cross)

“Please do come and speak to us even if you don’t think the information you have is important as it could help us understand what has happened and help provide answers for Sarah’s family.”

Anyone with information should contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 917 of May 15, 2022.