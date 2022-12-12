At around 10-05pm on Saturday it was reported that a BMW 118 had collided with a tree on Royds Avenue, Accrington.

He has now been named as Tom Culshaw (28) of Great Harwood.

In tribute, his family have described him as: “A loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend to so many. The absolute life and soul of every part of his life. Words will never describe how much Tom will be missed.”

Tom Culshaw was killed in a road traffic collision in Accrington

Two people – a man aged 24 and from Blackburn and a man aged 42, from Accrington - were arrested at the scene on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. They have both been bailed, pending further enquiries, until March 10th 2023.

Two more people have since been arrested, a 25-year-old man from Clitheroe, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a 41-year-old man from Blackburn, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 25-year-old man remains in custody. The 41-year-old man has been bailed until March 11th 2023.

Sgt Martin Wilcock said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Culshaw. This is a truly awful time for them and we send them our deepest condolences.

“An investigation is now underway to establish what happened. We are appealing for information from anybody who may have seen the collision, or who has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage showing the collision or the BMW in the moments before it happened.”

