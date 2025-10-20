A former Lancashire Police investigator has appeared in court charged with misconduct following an anti-corruption probe.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Miller, 29, previously worked in the force’s Economic Crime Unit and is alleged to have shared confidential police information relating to the use of police computer systems.

The charge relates to misconduct in December 2023, when Ms Miller allegedly leaked information to a member of the public when there was no policing purpose to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police | Submitted

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was launched in November 2024 after information came to light following the arrest of a man a month earlier.

Ms Miller was subsequently investigated by Lancashire Police’s Anti-Corruption Unit and a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service in May 2025, which authorised the charge against her.

She was charged on September 15, 2025 and resigned that month while the police investigation was ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller, of Wheatley Lane Road, Fence, Lancashire appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on Friday, October 10. She did not enter a plea and magistrates referred the matter to the Crown Court.

The former police investigator was granted bail and ordered to attend Burnley Crown Court on November 7 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.