Emergency repairs only for Community Gateway tenants in parts of Ribbleton after staff are threatened for their tools

A social landlord has cancelled all non-essential work in areas of Ribbleton after threats to staff.

Community Gateway Association (CGA) said that in recent weeks staff carrying out repairs and maintenance in the Moor Nook and adjoining areas of the Grange estate have had their vehicles targeted for their tools and other equipment.

On several occasions, this has been accompanied by threatening and intimidating behaviour towards workers.

Lee Gary, head of asset management at CGA apologised to residents for the inconvenience and appealed for their patience.

He said: “The safety of our colleagues is of paramount importance and Community Gateway has a zero tolerance approach to any threats, abuse or intimidation.

“As a result, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily reduce the services we provide in these areas.

"Unfortunately, this means that only emergency and health and safety compliance works will be undertaken in these areas, with routine and planned investment being placed temporarily on hold.

"We are working closely with the Police in conjunction with our Tenancy Management Team to gather evidence that will lead to the perpetrators being apprehended, and other measures designed to reduce the risks that our colleagues face are being investigated.

"We hope to be able to re-introduce our full service as soon as possible, but in the meantime there is no health and safety risk to our tenants as a result of the reduced service.

"We sincerely apologise to all of our tenants if this has or will directly affect them, and ask for their patience until we are able to resolve this fully."