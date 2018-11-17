Ellie May death trial: The story in pictures

3. #Sat Nov 17 17:21:36 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Object\ Name=A little girl who brought joy''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=The trial judge described Ellie May as a little girl who brought joy into the lives of those around her. "We will never know what she would have become," he added.''[IPTC]Headline=A little girl who brought joy

The trial judge described Ellie May as a little girl who brought joy into the lives of those around her. "We will never know what she would have become," he added.

jpress