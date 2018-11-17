Ellie May death trial: The story in pictures

The 19-month-old died after being tied to her cot. Ellie May's mum Laura Coyle and boyfriend Reece Hitchcott were each jailed for 10 years on Friday.
Reece Hitchcott faces manslaughter charge. The 20-year-old, of no fixed abode, was trialled for manslaughter and child cruelty relating to the death of Ellie-May.
Ellie May as a beaming baby.
The trial judge described Ellie May as a little girl who brought joy into the lives of those around her. "We will never know what she would have become," he added.
Reece Hitchcott is now starting a 10 year sentence after he was convicted of causing or allowing the death of Ellie May.
