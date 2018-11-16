Ellie-May death trial: Mum and boyfriend from Preston jailed over death of tragic toddler

A couple who caused the death of a 19-month-old girl at her home in Lostock Hall, near Preston, have been jailed.

Lauren Coyle, 19, of Collins Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, and Reece Hitchcott, 20, of The Fieldings, Fulwood, Preston, were cleared of Ellie-May's manslaughter after a trial - but the jury found them guilty of causing or allowing Ellie-May's death, a count of child cruelty by "caging" her to a bed and another count of child cruelty by restraining her in the bed.