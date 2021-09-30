Eight Preston men charged with dealing heroin and crack cocaine

Detectives said the arrests were also related to a 'targeted shooting' in Dallas Street, Plungington on Sunday, February 21, when gunmen opened fire on the 'wrong house'

The arrests took place at homes across the city yesterday (Wednesday, September 29) in relation to the supply of Class A drugs.

Detectives said the arrests were also related to a 'targeted shooting' in Dallas Street, Plungington on Sunday, February 21, when gunmen opened fire on the 'wrong house'.

Fortunately, no-one was injured in the shooting, but bullets from the handgun blasted through the front windows, terrifying a family inside at the time.

Detectives investigating serious and organised crime in Preston have charged eight people with dealing heroin and crack cocaine

Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo from Preston Police said: "These arrests and charges are a result of months of meticulous police work and are part of our pledge to keep our communities safe and build resilience against serious and organised crime.”

Those charged are:

Niall Mcfarlane, 28, of Maxy House Road, Preston

- Conspiracy to supply crack cocaine

- Conspiracy to supply heroin

- Conspiracy to launder money

Ben Sanders, 30, of Preston

- Conspiracy to supply crack cocaine

- Conspiracy to supply heroin

- Conspiracy to launder money

Daniel Quinn, 29, of Preston

- Conspiracy to supply crack cocaine

- Conspiracy to supply heroin

- Conspiracy to launder money

Ethan Knowles, 19, Maple Grove, Preston

- Conspiracy to supply crack cocaine

- Conspiracy to supply heroin

Owen Collier, 22, Woodacre Road, Preston

- Conspiracy to supply crack cocaine

- Conspiracy to supply heroin

- Conspiracy to launder money

Pritesh Chohan, 28, Pope Lane, Preston

- Conspiracy to supply crack cocaine

- Conspiracy to supply heroin

- Conspiracy to launder money

- Possession with intent to supply heroin

- Possession with intent to supply cocaine

- Possession of criminal property

Steven Crook, 30, Westfield Drive, Preston

- Conspiracy to supply crack cocaine

- Conspiracy to supply heroin

- Possession with intent to supply heroin

- Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine

- Possession of criminal property

Daniel Hughes, 38, no fixed address

- Conspiracy to supply crack cocaine

- Conspiracy to supply heroin

- Conspiracy to launder money

Three others, a 19-year-old man, a 35-year old man and a 20-year old woman, all from Preston, were also arrested but have been released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo added: "We are aware of the corrosive effect this has on individuals and communities, many of these perpetrators believe they are above the law.

"We are determined to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice. My message is clear; if you are embroiled in dealing drugs or using firearms, we will find you.