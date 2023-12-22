Eight people arrested, two knives seized and stolen goods recovered during shoplifting crackdown in Preston
Eight people were arrested, two were knives seized and hundreds of pounds worth of stolen goods were recovered during shoplifting crackdown in Preston.
Uniformed and plain-clothes officers patrolled the city centre this week as part of Operation Sabotage - Lancashire Police's response to tackling shoplifting.
As a result of the week's activity:
- Four people were arrested and subsequently charged with shoplifting.
- Several hundred pounds worth of stolen property was recovered.
- Three people were arrested for drug offences.
- Two knives were recovered during searches.
- One person was arrested and recalled to prison.
Insp Dave Byrne, from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We use an array of different proactive tactics to ensure our officers are on the front foot in cracking down on this type of crime.
"Theft and shoplifting is not tolerated in Preston – it causes harm to our communities and businesses and we will be relentless in tackling it.
"The message is clear: you never know when you're in the presence of a plain-clothed officer."