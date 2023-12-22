Eight people were arrested, two were knives seized and hundreds of pounds worth of stolen goods were recovered during shoplifting crackdown in Preston.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Uniformed and plain-clothes officers patrolled the city centre this week as part of Operation Sabotage - Lancashire Police's response to tackling shoplifting.

As a result of the week's activity:

Four people were arrested and subsequently charged with shoplifting.

Several hundred pounds worth of stolen property was recovered.

Three people were arrested for drug offences.

Two knives were recovered during searches.

One person was arrested and recalled to prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uniformed and plain-clothes officers patrolled the city centre this week to tackle shoplifting

Insp Dave Byrne, from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We use an array of different proactive tactics to ensure our officers are on the front foot in cracking down on this type of crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Theft and shoplifting is not tolerated in Preston – it causes harm to our communities and businesses and we will be relentless in tackling it.