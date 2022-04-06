Eight people arrested after disorder at Preston North End vs Blackpool match

Preston North End hosted Blackpool at Deepdale in an eagerly-awaited Lancashire derby on Tuesday night (April 5).

Police confirmed on Wednesday (April 6) that eight people had been arrested for various offences “including being drunk and disorderly, assault and football-related offences.”

Before kick-off at 7.45pm, three police horses were also reportedly targeted by fans who threw smoke grenades at them in Blackpool Road.

“One got a very minor cut to its leg and threw a shoe but otherwise they are fine,” a spokesman for the force said.

“A mounted Sgt did get hit on her riding helmet with a pint pot outside a pub but luckily uninjured.”

On Monday (April 4), Preston North End confirmed a number of plans were in place “to ensure a safe and enjoyable matchday experience.”

These included separate pubs for BFC and PNE fans, a series of cordons around the away turnstiles, and alternative routes at the end of the match.

Cameron Archer’s first-half strike fired Preston to a 1-0 win, with the Aston Villa loanee firing a low shot past Seasiders sub goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

The result saw Ryan Lowe’s side leapfrog their opponents in the table, with Blackpool now 16th and without a win in three.

With both sides knowing victory would just about keep alive their outside chances of making the play-offs, the game had extra spice as Preston fans celebrated a first home league win over Blackpool since 1999.

