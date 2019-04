Have your say

How's this for a police rescue operation?

Cops in Lancaster have been busy pulling a dozen tiny ducklings stuck down a drain in Lancaster this evening.

Lancashire Road Police said one of their Tactical Operations officers has been "helping to rescue 12 ducklings stuck down a drain in the middle of the Bay Gateway in Lancaster."

They said they were there for 'not just tickets' and dubbed the rescue 'OpQuackers'

Eggcellent work chaps