Lancashire Police arrest Preston e-bike rider armed with machete after 4am police chase in Walton-le-Dale
Officers were on patrol when they spotted two men riding an e-bike, who appeared be acting suspiciously, at around 4am.
They fled and police gave chase with the pair caught in Higher Walton Road a short time later. They were searched and officers found a large machete.
The weapon was seized, along with the e-bike, and one of the men was arrested and taken into custody.
Lancashire Police said the 20-year-old, from Preston, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody for questioning.
The second man was not arrested, added the force.
A police spokesperson said: “We have arrested a man on suspicion of weapons offences following a pro-active patrol in South Ribble.
“At around 4am this morning, (Friday, November 8), whilst on patrol in the Walton-le-Dale area, officers spotted an e-bike being ridden by two men who were acting suspiciously.
“Despite trying to get away, our officers located them on Higher Walton Road. A search was conducted, and a large machete was discovered and seized, along with the vehicle.
“A 20-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and is currently in our custody waiting to be questioned. The second man was not arrested.”