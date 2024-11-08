An e-bike rider armed with a machete was arrested after a police chase in Walton-le-Dale this morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were on patrol when they spotted two men riding an e-bike, who appeared be acting suspiciously, at around 4am.

They fled and police gave chase with the pair caught in Higher Walton Road a short time later. They were searched and officers found a large machete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weapon was seized, along with the e-bike, and one of the men was arrested and taken into custody.

Police gave chase and the e-bike riders were caught in Higher Walton Road, Walton-le-Dale a short time later. They were searched and officers found a large machete. | Google

Lancashire Police said the 20-year-old, from Preston, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody for questioning.

The second man was not arrested, added the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We have arrested a man on suspicion of weapons offences following a pro-active patrol in South Ribble.

“At around 4am this morning, (Friday, November 8), whilst on patrol in the Walton-le-Dale area, officers spotted an e-bike being ridden by two men who were acting suspiciously.

“Despite trying to get away, our officers located them on Higher Walton Road. A search was conducted, and a large machete was discovered and seized, along with the vehicle.

“A 20-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and is currently in our custody waiting to be questioned. The second man was not arrested.”