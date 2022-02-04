Dylan's mum Tracey Milligan says she's never been eligible for a penny in legal aid fighting to get answers - and a prosecution - over the death of the 15-year-old, who was struck by David Harwood's BMW in Chain House Lane, Whitestake, and left dying in the road in October 2016.

Now she needs £10,000 or more to pay a barrister as she takes her fight to a Judicial Review - after the CPS closed all other avenues to her.

Tracey and her late son Dylan

David Harwood, from New Longton, was previously prosecuted for causing death by dangerous driving and in the alternative causing death by careless driving, but was acquitted following a submission that there was no case to answer for either offence.

An inquest into the events leading up to Dylan's death was sensationally halted in September when Coroner Dr James Adeley ordered a reinvestigation into the case.

Dr Adeley referred the matter back to the Director of Public Prosecutions to consider prosecuting driver David Harwood for gross negligence manslaughter.

But just two days before Christmas, Tracey, from Buckshaw Village, received notification from the Coroner's office that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) were not interested in pursuing a manslaughter charge against Mr Harwood.

To make matters worse, she was also told that she wasn't eligible for Victim's Right of Review (VRR), so her only option is a self-funded Judical Review as she fights to overturn that decision.

"I feel like they're trying to shut me down", said Tracey, who works at a cafe bar.

"I've put a target of £10,000, but we need as much as we can. And it's important that people know it's going straight on legal fees.

"I'm not allowed legal aid, so everything has to be paid for."

Tracey's solicitor Sefton Kwasnik is not charging Dylan's family for his work, but they now require a barrister to take the matter to Judicial Review.

"All I want is the truth, and I'm having to fight every inch of the way. It's ridiculous." said Tracey.

"How many more parents are in this situation? That you have to pay to get justice?

"But I won't give up. If I don't fight, then I feel like I'm letting him down."

Tracey and her solicitor have a meeting with the CPS next week, where she hopes to hear why she is not eligible for VRR. The VRR scheme enables victims to seek a review of certain CPS decisions not to start a prosecution or to stop a prosecution.

A spokesman for the CPS said all evidence has been looked at.