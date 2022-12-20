Dylan Crossey: Family "encouraged" as coroner agrees to look at new evidence

At a pre-inquest review today (December 20) into the death of 15-year-old Dylan Crossey, Coroner Dr James Adeley said when the full inquest is heard, he will call two new witnesses, a statement from the driver’s ex-partner, and will consider new phone evidence.

Dylan – who lived in Buckshaw Village and attended All Hallow’s Catholic High School in Penwortham – was killed when he was hit by David Harwood’s BMW in Chain House Lane, Whitestake, in October 2016.

Dylan and mum Tracey

A full inquest into his death was halted by Dr Adeley in September 2021, so the CPS could consider a gross manslaughter case against Mr Harwood, but this was denied days before last Christrmas, and now the inquest must be concluded.

As part of this, the coroner must decide how it proceeds, including whether it is held in front of a jury, as it had been previously.

Family lawyer, Sefton Kwasnik today said: “This pre-inquest hearing was completely different to the last. We find it encouraging that the coroner is willing to undertake further evidence.”Third phone

During the short pre-inquest hearing at County Hall in Preston, concerns were raised that police had been searching for phone evidence from Mr Harwood on an incorrect number.

BMW driver David Harwood

The two mobile numbers attributed to Mr Harwood which were investigated ended in 748 and 208, but a third number, ending in 074 has now become the subject of an investigation.

A police spokesman acknowledged there were outstanding enquiries into that third phone number and its use around the time of Dylan’s death.

Dr Adeley said: “It’s not in dispute that we need phone evidence, but it’s how many experts we call”, adding “It’s (about) what telephone calls were made”.

The coroner asked for a police reort on the phone to be with him by January 14.

Witnesses

The coroner has also asked for two more witnesses to attend court and give evidence – a John Middleham and a Mr House.

There was a dispute at the previous pre-inquest review regarding whether Mr Middleham had contact with Mr Harwood after Dylan’s death, and Mr House is said to have been in the same pub as Mr Harwood on the evening of Dylan’s death.

Mr Woods, representing Mr Harwood, complained about the “hearsay” nature of the evidence.

He said: “Hearsay evidence the court is entitled to receive, but nonetheless, the quality deteriorates.”

Mr Adeley also asked for a statement to be made by Mr Harwood’s ex-partner Aimee Wharton to be prepared by January 14, and said that text messages between her and Dylan’s mum Tracey Milligan would have to be shown.

He did not rule on whether the new full inquest would or would be heard in front of a jury.

Were you in the Farmers’ Arms?

Dylan’s family solicitor wants to hear from anyone who was in the Farmers’ Arms in Whitestake on the afternoon or evening of October 7, 2016.