Drunk motorist caught driving with two flat tyres on M6 was three times legal limit

A drunk motorist was caught driving with two flat tyres on the M6.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 2:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 5:16 pm

Numerous motorists reported a Porsche Cayenne after it was spotted being driven dangerously on the M6 on Monday (April 18).

Police said the vehicle had travelled “many miles” despite having two damaged tyres which had popped after colliding with a kerb.

The driver blew 109mcg on the roadside after being stopped by officers on the hard shoulder.

The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

A drunk driver travelled for miles on the M6 with two flat tyres. (Credit: Lancashire Police)