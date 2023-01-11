British Transport Police were called after staff were having problems with a drunk passenger on the Caledonian Sleeper train.

Officers attended Preston railway station to remove the man and make sure there were no further issues for passengers and staff.

He was also refused travel due to his behaviour.

A drunk passenger was booted off the Caledonian Sleeper train at Preston railway station (Credit: Geof Sheppard)

When should I contact British Transport Police?

Text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 when:

- you want to report an incident discreetly that has already happened

- issues are affecting you at the station or on-board the train

- you have a general enquiry

The text number is monitored 24/7 and, while it is not for reporting emergencies, BTP will send officers if required.

When to dial 999?

Always dial 999 when you need an urgent police response such as:

- a crime is happening

- someone suspected of a crime is nearby