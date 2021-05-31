Drunk man arrested at Preston railway station after causing problems on Blackpool train

A man was arrested at Preston railway station after causing problems on a train from Blackpool.

By James Graves
Monday, 31st May 2021, 4:04 pm
Updated Monday, 31st May 2021, 4:08 pm

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the station at 6.40pm yesterday to meet the train coming from Blackpool North railway station.

They were responding to reports of a 'drunk male causing problems'.

A spokesman for BTP said: "He was ejected from the station, but came back swearing at officers."

The man was subsequently arrested and was charged this morning for being drunk and disorderly.