Drunk man arrested at Preston railway station after causing problems on Blackpool train
A man was arrested at Preston railway station after causing problems on a train from Blackpool.
Monday, 31st May 2021, 4:04 pm
Updated
Monday, 31st May 2021, 4:08 pm
Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the station at 6.40pm yesterday to meet the train coming from Blackpool North railway station.
They were responding to reports of a 'drunk male causing problems'.
A spokesman for BTP said: "He was ejected from the station, but came back swearing at officers."
The man was subsequently arrested and was charged this morning for being drunk and disorderly.