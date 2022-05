Police were called to reports a drunk man was "causing problems” on a rail replacement bus in Lancaster on Friday morning (May 6).

He was subsequently arrested and later issued a £90 Penalty Notice this morning for being drunk and disorderly.

What is drunk and disorderly behaviour?

Disorderly behaviour is defined as causing a public disturbance, something which the police can define at their own discretion.