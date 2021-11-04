Drunk driver killed student after hitting them at 'motorway speeds' in 20pm zone in Kirkham

David Turner had consumed "ten pints of lager and two alcoholic shots" when his Audi S3 ploughed into teenager Gabriel Fields on July 4, 2020.

The collision occurred shortly after 10pm as Mr Fields was walking to a local shop in Station Road where he had a part-time job.

The 19-year-old Salford University student suffered "multiple injuries" and died shortly after the collision despite the efforts of emergency crews at the scene.

David Turner (pictured) had consumed "ten pints of lager and two alcoholic shots" when his Audi S3 ploughed into teenager Gabriel Fields (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Gabriel’s mum Jacqueline Blache-Rostron said: "Nothing, and I mean nothing, can prepare you for the devastation and emptiness you feel when you are told that your child, someone that you gave birth to, are meant to protect, who you would do anything for, who you love more than anything else in this world, will never come home.

"You will never see him again, you will never hug him again, you will never tell him that you love him again and you will never tell him how proud you are of him.

"All because of the actions of that man."

Turner, who police said had been drinking all afternoon, hit Mr Fields after losing control of his car and mounting the curb.

Gabriel Fields (pictured) died shortly after the collision despite the efforts of emergency crews at the scene (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Mr Fields was thrown onto a grassed area as Turner's car proceeded to crash into a bench before colliding with a tree.

As well as the fatal injuries caused to Mr Fields, one of Turner's passengers suffered a "number of serious injuries"

Two other passengers sustained "less serious injuries," according to detectives.

Sgt Finn Quainton, of Lancashire Constabulary's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Gabriel's death was totally unnecessary.

"It happened because of David Turner's complete disregard for the drink-driving laws and because he drove so selfishly fast that he lost control of the car.

"Gabriel Fields had no alcohol in his system and was innocently walking on the pavement"

David Turner, 31, of Martin Avenue, Lytham, admitted one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to 10 years for the death by dangerous driving and 16 months to run concurrently for the serious injury by dangerous driving at Preston Crown Court today (Thursday, November 4).

Turner was also sentenced to a five-year driving ban to take effect upon his release from prison, after which he will also have to re-sit an extended re-test.

"My thoughts today remain with all of Gabriel's loved ones and I hope that today’s sentence can bring them at least some comfort," Sgt Finn Quainton added.

Gabriel’s step dad Adam Rostron said he "could not have asked for a better son".

He added: "I have had the privilege of being Gabriel's step-father and friend for 10 years.

"If I can be more like Gabriel then I know I will be better for it.

"I am sad and angry that Gabriel will never have the opportunity to graduate university, get married, achieve his dream job, buy his own house.

"I am sad and angry that I will not have the opportunity to help guide him if or when he became a father.

"I am sad and angry that I will not get the opportunity to ask him to pick his clothes up, turn his music down or get up out of bed in the morning.

"I am sad and angry that I will not have the opportunity, as Gabriel grew older, for us to be best friends as adults, something I had always said and knew would happen."

