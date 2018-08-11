Drunk breached the peace at hospital

Have your say

A hospital nuisance has appeared before a court.

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told Phillip Lomax was drunk and disorderly in Chorley and South Ribble Hospital in an incident on May 28.

But on June 16 he was at the hospital again and caused a disturbance.

Lomax, of Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk and disorderly and to breaching the peace.

The 42-year-old defendant was ordered to pay a £40 fine, along with a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also bound over for a year in the sum of £50.

The court heard the breach of the peace complaint was made by the hospital.

The magistrates bench heard the offences put Lomax in breach of a conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly in May 2018, but no further action was taken on the breach.