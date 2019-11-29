Drugs raid at Preston home saw man, 47, arrested and charged

A drugs raid at a home in Preston saw a man, 47, arrested and charged with possession of a class A drug.

Officers from Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team, helped by police dog Cuzo from Lancashire Police Dog Unit, executed a warrant in the Tulketh on Wednesday, November 27 under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers from Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team, helped by police dogCuzo from Lancashire Police Dog Unit, executed a warrant in the Tulketh on Wednesday,November 27

A police spokesman said: "Lancashire Constabulary and your Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to act on intelligence provided to disrupt criminality in Preston.

"This search was as a direct result of information given by the community, so thank you.

"If you have any information you think we should be aware of, please contact us on either 101, via the Lancashire Constabulary website, or via independent charity Crimestoppers."