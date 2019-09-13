Drugs criminal on the run after walking out of Lancashire prison

A man who absconded from prison is wanted by police.

Lewis Aspinwall, 24, formerly of Marmion Road, Aigburth, Liverpool, absconded from HMP Kirkham on Tuesday (September 10).



Aspinwall was sentenced to six years in prison for conspiracy to supply a controlled drug – Class A at Liverpool Crown Court in September 2017.



He is described as 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with brown eyes, black hair and is clean shaven.



Aspinwall has links to the Merseyside area and police are advising people not to approach him if seen.



A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Aspinwall is wanted after absconding from prison. While we have conducted a number of checks to try and find him, at this stage he remains outstanding.



“We would encourage anyone who knows where he is to come forward. If seen, do not approach him but instead call police immediately.”



Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log reference 1465 of September 10.



Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.