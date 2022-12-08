The warrants were executed yesterday (December 7), in the Carnforth area.

A quantity of suspected drugs and snap bags were seized, and a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s are to be interviewed in the coming days.

These warrants were executed in response to community concerns raised through Lancashire Talking, an online tool that helps police know what it’s like to live in your area.

Police recently launched #OpWarrior to disrupt and dismantle organised crime within Lancashire, delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden’s Fighting Crime Plan.

Like elsewhere in the country, serious and organised crime presents a very real threat to communities.

Police would encourage anyone with information about criminal activity in their area to report it to them.