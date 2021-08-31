Drug driver arrested after police give chase to stolen Ford Kuga on M6 and M55

The black Ford Kuga had been reported stolen from a home in Fleetwood when eagle-eyed officers spotted it on false plates on the northbound M6.

A number of police units joined forces to pursue the driver - including TacOps, armed response (ARV) and the police helicopter.

The police chopper tracked the stolen car whilst officers gave chase along the northbound M6 and westbound M55 in their BMW X5s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the car sped towards junction 3 of the M55 near Kirkham (Wesham Circle), Lancashire Police's ARV officers placed a 'Stinger' device across the road to bring it to a stop.

But before the Kuga could burst its tyres on the spikes, the driver slammed on the brakes and was boxed in by police.

The car was escorted off the motorway and onto Fleetwood Road where the driver and two passengers were arrested close to The Villa Express hotel.

The driver, who was found to be disqualified, also tested positive for cocaine after a roadside drugs test.

The disqualified driver of this stolen Ford Kuga tested positive for cocaine after being stopped by police on the M55 near Kirkham. Pic: Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police has been approached for further details on the arrests.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.