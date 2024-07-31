Drug dealer caught red-handed with cannabis, cocaine and £1,300 in cash in Accrington
Police spotted Adam Arif opening a ‘man bag’ and removing a snap bag while talking to another man.
He was detained on Riding Barn Street where officers discovered cannabis, cocaine and £1,300 in cash.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs.
The incident occurred on September 3, 2022. Officers on Tuesday confirmed Arif was convicted of possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of cocaine after appearing at Burnley Crown Court.
He was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years. The cash will be forfeited from Arif.
