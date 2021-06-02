Drivers prosecuted for turning around on M65 and driving wrong way to avoid crash delays

Lancashire Police say dashcam footage has been provided which has allowed officers to identify around 40 impatient drivers who made the reckless a u-turn near junction 5.

Police, ambulance and fire crews had been responding to a crash involving a Toyota Prius and a horsebox which closed both carriageways at around 4.50pm.

But dozens of drivers grew impatient at delays as emergency services treated casualties and a frantic horse was safely removed from the scene.

Around 40 drivers are being prosecuted for turning around on the M65 to avoid long queues after a serious crash on Sunday afternoon (May 30)

The force said some of those caught turning around on the motorway had also driven the wrong way down slip roads and exits to avoid long queues.

Following a review of dashcam footage, around 40 drivers have now been prosecuted for their actions.

A police spokesman said: "This road closure was for the three emergency services to safely extract an trapped injured party from one of the vehicles and to safely remove the horse without causing it too much stress.

"I understand that it is a massive inconvenience to people who need to get to their destinations to be stuck in traffic.

"But it is very dangerous for people to take it upon themselves to decide to turn around and drive the wrong way down the carriageway or slip roads just to avoid the queue.

"There was already a labour intensive incident but the selfish actions of some meant that more officers had to be deployed to various slip roads to stop people from travelling the wrong way and to avoid further incidents.

"Nevertheless there has been dashcam footage provided to myself which has enabled me to prosecute those selfish 40 or so drivers for their actions.

"If anyone else has further dashcam footage of the original RTC or of inconsiderate driver please contact 101 and quote log 1193 30/05/2021.

"Please be assured that if a motorway is going to be closed for a long period of time then the police and the Highways Agency will initiate the correct safe method of turning vehicles around.

"Please don't do it yourself but wait to be told by an authorised person to do it."

