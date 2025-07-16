BMW driver with 'I score high on my drug test' sticker arrested on M6 in Preston
The man was spotted by officers patrolling the motorway near Preston on Tuesday (July 15).
They pursued him at speed before ‘boxing in’ the silver BMW, with multiple police vehicles surrounding the car to prevent his escape.
A sticker boasting “I score high on my drug test” was found plastered on the back of the BMW. Inside the BMW, officers discovered a puppy onboard. It’s believed the dog was seized and taken to Lancashire Constabulary HQ in Hutton.