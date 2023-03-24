News you can trust since 1886
Driver who was arrested in Preston for numerous crimes has been given a prison sentence

A driver who was arrested in Preston for drug driving, having no insurance, and being in possession of offensive weapons amongst other crimes, has now been given a prison sentence.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Mar 2023, 08:58 GMT- 1 min read

37-year-old Alan Parsons from Castle Court, Wednesbury in the West Midlands was stopped on Garstang Road by Lancashire Road Police on New Year’s Eve last year (December 31, 2022).

At the time, Parsons provided false details but the fingerprint device revealed his true identify. He was then arrested for drug driving, disqualified driving, having no insurance, being in possession of offensive weapons and for obstructing police.

The weapons found on Parsons included a double edged axe, a hammer and a knife, whilst he tested postive for cannabis use.

A driver arrested in Preston for numerous offences, including being in possession of the above, has been given a prison sentence.
Today (March 24), Preston Police revealed Parsons had received 22 weeks imprisonment at court, as well as being ordered to pay costs of £150 and a surcharge of £154.

Alan Parsons, 37 will serve a 22 week sentence and pay costs of £150, plus a surcharge of £154.
