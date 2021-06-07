Driver who overtook police at 108mph had no licence or insurance

Traffic officers stopped the Toyata Prius when it overtook a patrol car at 108mph and discovered the driver had no licence or insurance.

A Lancashire Road Traffic Police post on social media said: “This Prius overtook me at 108mph. When he was stopped just before Nelson he was found to have no licence or insurance.

"He had travelled up from Barnet to visit friends and will now be getting the train home. Car seized.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic police stopped the car near Nelson