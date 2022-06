The parcel delivery van caught police’s attention after driving at excess speed and poor lane discipline.

When police were next to the vehicle they saw that the driver was watching YouTube on a phone which was cradled.

The driver was not aware of a fully liveried police BMW for over half a mile.

Police stopped a delivery driver watching Youtube on his phone on the M6 at Lancaster. Picture by FRANK REID