A motorist driving a BMW M140 was spotted “throwing rubbish out of their window and lane hogging” on the M61 southbound.

The driver attempted to give traffic officers false details after being pulled over but was “found out by the fingerprint device”.

Records showed that they had been disqualified from driving until 2031, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorist also failed a drug wipe for cocaine and was subsequently arrested.