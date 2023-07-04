A Mini Cooper travelling on the southbound carriageway was instructed to stop at around 8.40pm on Monday (July 3).

Instead of pulling onto the hard shoulder, the driver in a live lane of traffic before jumping the middle barrier and running across the northbound carriageway.

A police helicopter and drone team were deployed to help officers who were searching the area on foot.

The suspect was later found in Curedale Lane, Walton-le-Dale.

A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday (July 4).

A large quantity of harvested cannabis bush, valued at several thousand pounds, was also found during a search of the Mini Cooper.

Supt Hassan Khan, of Lancashire Police’s Special Operations Team, said: “This was an excellent and determined response from our officers which resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs.”

After the car stopped in the live lane, a block was put on traffic on the M6 to protect the officers moving it to safety.