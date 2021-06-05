Driver stopped near Preston at 6am this morning was twice the legal drink drive limit
Lancashire Police stopped a driver on the motorway near Preston at 6am this morning who was found to be more than twice the drink drive limit.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 9:41 am
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 9:42 am
The driver, who was stopped on the M6, provided a positive screening of 78 at the roadside and 56 in custody as an evidential sample , and was charged with drink driving.
The UK's legal limit is 35 (micrograms per 100 millimetres of breath).