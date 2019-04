Have your say

A driver was pulled over by police for allowing her young child to sit unsecured in a car while she was safely fastened in.

The driver was stopped on Caton Road, Lancaster, yesterday afternoon.

A six-year-old child was sitting in the front passenger seat and a two-year-old toddler was sitting in an unsecured child seat placed in the back of the car, police said. The mother, however, was wearing her seat belt.

She was reported by officers from Lancashire road police.