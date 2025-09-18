A6 driver flees after Lancashire Police discover huge stash of cannabis in back of van

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 18th Sep 2025, 11:33 BST
A driver fled from police after officers discovered a huge haul of cannabis plants stashed in the back of his van.

Officers stopped the vehicle on London Way (A6) in the early hours of Tuesday (September 16).

Most Popular

The van was seen weaving along the road between Preston and Bamber Bridge at 4.47am, and officers noted a “distinctive smell” coming from the vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver stopped when requested, but swiftly made off from the scene when officers investigated the suspicious aroma from the back of the van.

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Police seized more than 20 bags filled with cannabis plants after officers stopped a van in London Way (A6) between Preston and Bamber Bridge on Tuesday (September 16)placeholder image
Police seized more than 20 bags filled with cannabis plants after officers stopped a van in London Way (A6) between Preston and Bamber Bridge on Tuesday (September 16) | Lancashire Police

A large quantity of freshly cut cannabis plants were found and seized. The cuttings filled more than 23 large evidence bags.

Lancashire Police said the driver has not been traced at this stage and no arrests have been made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Posting on X, Lancs Road Police said: “This morning in Preston a weaving van was emanating a distinctive smell and was requested to stop.

“It did but the driver ran off. When the driver tries to collect the van they can't have the freshly cut cannabis plants which filled 23+ large bags.”

A police spokesperson added: “It happened at 4.47am on September 16 in London Way (A6 between Preston and Bamber Bridge). The driver has not been traced at this stage, no arrests.”

Related topics:PrestonLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice