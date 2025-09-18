A6 driver flees after Lancashire Police discover huge stash of cannabis in back of van
Officers stopped the vehicle on London Way (A6) in the early hours of Tuesday (September 16).
The van was seen weaving along the road between Preston and Bamber Bridge at 4.47am, and officers noted a “distinctive smell” coming from the vehicle.
The driver stopped when requested, but swiftly made off from the scene when officers investigated the suspicious aroma from the back of the van.
A large quantity of freshly cut cannabis plants were found and seized. The cuttings filled more than 23 large evidence bags.
Lancashire Police said the driver has not been traced at this stage and no arrests have been made.
Posting on X, Lancs Road Police said: “This morning in Preston a weaving van was emanating a distinctive smell and was requested to stop.
“It did but the driver ran off. When the driver tries to collect the van they can't have the freshly cut cannabis plants which filled 23+ large bags.”
A police spokesperson added: “It happened at 4.47am on September 16 in London Way (A6 between Preston and Bamber Bridge). The driver has not been traced at this stage, no arrests.”