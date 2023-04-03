News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
19 minutes ago Thomas Cashman to serve 42 years for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
43 minutes ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
49 minutes ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000
51 minutes ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
2 hours ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed

Driver believed to have fled scene of car crash on M55 prompting police appeal

A driver is believed to have fled the scene of a collision on the M55, prompting Lancashire Police to launch a public appeal for information.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:25 BST

Emergency services were called to a report of a collision on the M55 westbound between junctions 1 (Broughton) and 3 (Wesham).

Police found a black Ford Kuga had collided with the central reservation when they arrived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers believe a second vehicle was also involved in the collision, but was driven from the scene.

A driver is believed to have fled the scene of a collision on the M55 westbound (Credit: Google)
A driver is believed to have fled the scene of a collision on the M55 westbound (Credit: Google)
A driver is believed to have fled the scene of a collision on the M55 westbound (Credit: Google)
Most Popular
Read More
Blackpool Mayor’s car parked illegally on double yellows during theatre visit

The incident occurred at around 5.35pm on February 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Did you witness a collision on the M55 in February? If so, you may be able to help police.

“It is believed a second vehicle, also involved in the incident, was driven from the scene.

“The vehicle is dark in colour and we want to trace the driver.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1028 of February 17.