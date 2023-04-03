Driver believed to have fled scene of car crash on M55 prompting police appeal
A driver is believed to have fled the scene of a collision on the M55, prompting Lancashire Police to launch a public appeal for information.
Emergency services were called to a report of a collision on the M55 westbound between junctions 1 (Broughton) and 3 (Wesham).
Police found a black Ford Kuga had collided with the central reservation when they arrived.
Officers believe a second vehicle was also involved in the collision, but was driven from the scene.
The incident occurred at around 5.35pm on February 17.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Did you witness a collision on the M55 in February? If so, you may be able to help police.
“It is believed a second vehicle, also involved in the incident, was driven from the scene.
“The vehicle is dark in colour and we want to trace the driver.”
Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1028 of February 17.