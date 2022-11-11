News you can trust since 1886
Driver arrested at Lancaster tip for drug driving

A driver stopped by police at Salt Ayre tip in Lancaster was arrested after testing positive for drugs.

By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted 16 hours ago: “The driver of this vehicle was stopped by #HO51 as it entered the Lancaster Recycling centre.

“The driver smelt of cannabis and admitted to smoking some the previous evening.

“Driver #arrested for providing a positive @DrugWipeUK for cannabis.”

The driver of this vehicle was stopped by #HO51 as it entered the Lancaster Recycling centre.

If convicted of drug driving you could get a minimum one year driving ban, a fine, six months in prison and a criminal record.