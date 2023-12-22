A 25-year-old was arrested while another man in his 20s remains in a serious condition in hospital.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a stolen car crashed into a tree in Wesham on Wednesday (December 20).

The 25-year-old driver, from nearby Newton, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs, aggravated vehicle taking and driving with excess alcohol and drugs.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Fleetwood Road near Aldi at 4.50pm, where the injured passenger was rescued from a wrecked Mercedes C220 by fire crews. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The casualty, from Kirkham, suffered serious leg injuries and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, said Lancashire Police.

Three fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore and Wesham attended and firefighters worked at the scene for two hours, using a Milwaukee reciprocating saw and a Holmatro tool to cut the injured passenger free from the vehicle.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage.

A police spokesperson said: "Our officers were called to Fleetwood Road at 4.50pm on Wednesday (20th of December 2023) to reports a Mercedes C220 had collided with a tree.

"One of the passengers, a man in his 20s from Kirkham, suffered serious leg injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

"A 25-year-old man from Newton was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs, aggravated vehicle taking and driving with excess alcohol and drugs."

Sgt Tom Malley, of our Road Policing Unit, added: “This collision has left a man seriously injured and we are working to establish exactly what caused it, our thought are very much with him and his family at this time.

"Although we have made an arrest our enquiries are very much ongoing. I would ask anybody who saw the vehicle or has CCTV/dashcam which captures it in the minutes before the collision to contact the police as soon as possible.”