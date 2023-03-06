News you can trust since 1886
Driver arrested after testing positive for cocaine and knife found in vehicle during stop and search in Preston

A driver was arrested after testing positive for cocaine during a stop and search in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 1:41pm

Police stopped a vehicle in Lancaster Road North after it was spotted being “driven suspiciously” in the early hours of Monday morning (March 6).

The driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine at the roadside.

Officers also discovered a knife during a search of the vehicle.

A driver was arrested after testing positive for cocaine in Preston (Credit: Google)
A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a knife.

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon.