Driver arrested after testing positive for cocaine and knife found in vehicle during stop and search in Preston
A driver was arrested after testing positive for cocaine during a stop and search in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 1:41pm
Police stopped a vehicle in Lancaster Road North after it was spotted being “driven suspiciously” in the early hours of Monday morning (March 6).
The driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine at the roadside.
Officers also discovered a knife during a search of the vehicle.
A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a knife.