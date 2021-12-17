Drink driver twice over the limit caught hurtling along M55 at 130mph after works Christmas party

The driver was stopped in Wesham after police spotted the Volkswagen Golf hurtling along the motorway at nearly twice the speed limit in the early hours of the morning (Friday, December 17).

Pulling the driver over, Tac Ops officers handed the man a roadside breath test which revealed he was twice the legal limit.

Lancashire Road Police tweeted: "VW Golf stopped in Wesham area after being sighted travelling on the M55 in excess of 130mph.

"The driver admitted they had been to their works Christmas do and provided a positive breath sample of twice the legal limit. Driver arrested."