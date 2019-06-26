Dog tied to vehicle and dragged to death in "barbaric act of cruelty", say RSPCA

A dog has died after being tied to a vehicle and dragged to death in Liverpool, say the RSPCA.



The dog's body was discovered in a road in Bootle on Monday, June 17 and the barbaric act of cruelty is being investigated by the RSPCA.

The body of a French Bulldog which was tied to a vehicle and dragged to its death in Bootle, Liverpool. Image: RSPCA

A long piece of wire was found attached to the French Bulldog's collar and the RSPCA believe this wire had been used to tie the dog to a moving vehicle.

The dog was then dragged to an agonising death, says the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Joanne McDonald promptly attended the scene after the suspicious death was reported by a member of the public.

READ MORE: Those convicted of worst kinds of animal cruelty, including dog fighting and abuse of puppies and kittens to face tougher prison sentences

A horrified member of the public found the dog's body tied to a long piece of wire at around 6.30am on Monday, June 17. Image: RSPCA

She said it appeared the horrific injuries on the dog were caused by her being dragged alongside the vehicle until she was no longer able to keep up.

She said: "I believe someone has tied the dog to a vehicle and then drove along dragging this poor pet to her death.

"There is skin missing on her feet and it looks as though she has run along to try and keep up with the moving vehicle until she was no longer able to.

"There are also wounds on her body which must have happened when she was unable to keep on her feet. The collar is also up on her head suggesting she has been pulled along.

The wire was attached to the dog's collar and a broken clip on the other end suggests it was tied to a vehicle. Image: RSPCA

"This is a most barbaric and cruel act - this poor young dog must have been terrified and suffered horrendously during this horrific incident.

“I really want to find who did this and am hoping the public may be able to help provide me with the information I need."

The RSPCA investigation also revealed that the two-year-old French Bulldog had recently given birth.

The dog had been microchipped but the RSPCA said the details were not up to date and the owner could not be traced.

Inspector McDonald is now hoping someone might have witnessed the cruel act and might be able to identify those responsible.

She said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have seen this incident take place to come forward as they may have vital information which could identify who did this.

"I am also keen to identify the dog’s owner and am hoping someone will recognise the dog and be able to provide me with this information."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

What to do if you suspect an animal is being mistreated

If you suspect an animal is being mistreated, you can report it to the RSPCA by calling their 24-hour cruelty line.

The phone number is 0300 1234 999.