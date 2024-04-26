'Do not approach' wanted man who absconded from secure unit during Preston visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a wanted man who absconded from a secure unit.

Shaun Paul Smith absconded during a visit to Preston from a secure unit on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Paul Smith absconded during a visit to Preston from a secure unit (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 60-year-old was last seen near the toilets on the ground floor of Fishergate shopping centre at 1pm the same day.

He was last seen wearing a hat, cream jeans, grey/red t-shirt, grey cardigan, black coat, black trainers and a backpack.

Smith was also carrying a large TK Maxx bag.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting log 0689 of April 25.