'Do not approach' wanted man who absconded from secure unit during Preston visit
The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a wanted man who absconded from a secure unit.
Shaun Paul Smith absconded during a visit to Preston from a secure unit on Thursday.
The 60-year-old was last seen near the toilets on the ground floor of Fishergate shopping centre at 1pm the same day.
He was last seen wearing a hat, cream jeans, grey/red t-shirt, grey cardigan, black coat, black trainers and a backpack.
Smith was also carrying a large TK Maxx bag.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting log 0689 of April 25.
“Please also get in touch if you have any information about where he could be.”