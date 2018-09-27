Disturbing footage shows teenagers threatening homeless man with knife in Preston

A video has emerged showing a group of teenagers threatening a homeless man in Preston with a knife - before BURNING his sleeping bag.

Police say they are investigating the disturbing footage, which has been circulated on Facebook.

The video shows a teenager lad waving a knife at a homeless man in Preston

The video was sent to the Post and then sent to the police, who are now investigating.

The footage shows a group of youths taunting the man with a knife, before his sleeping bag is set on fire.

Police are now trying to locate the man, who was sleeping in the Market Car Park when he was approached by the young people on Saturday September 8.

Inspector Helen Dixon, of Lancashire Constabulary’s South Division, said: “This is an extremely unpleasant incident and we are working with outreach services in the city to find this man and address any safeguarding concerns.

“We are also trying to identify the young people in the video so we can take appropriate action.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 751 of September 26.