Disgraced Preston mental health champion William Killeen is jailed for sexually assaulting children

William Killeen, 43, of Tudor Avenue, Preston, had denied the allegations but was convicted after a trial at Preston Crown Court.

Detectives have praised his three victims for having the courage to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Killeen

Dave Hindle, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Killeen groomed his three victims.

"First and foremost I would like to commend the bravery of these three victims who have had the courage to come forward and talk about what happened to them.

"This prosecution would not have been possible without them and I hope they can help give others who have been abused the confidence to come forward and report it to the police safe in the knowledge that they will be listened to and that we will investigate with professionalism and sensitivity.

“I welcome the sentence imposed by the court which reflects the gravity of Killeen’s offending.”

Killeen was found guilty of 13 of 14 charges involving sexual activity with a child and was sentenced by the Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham.

He was charged after the complainants bravely came forward several years after the crimes.

His victims, who were assaulted in Preston and Chorley, cannot be identified for legal reasons.In April 2019 Killeen was praised for forming Menhear, a Preston mental health group offering one-to-one and group sessions to help men manage their mental health and well-being.

The former UCLan student, had led a seemingly respectable life working in mental health for a decade before retraining as a behavioural teacher.

He started Menhear after attending a similar group connected to a church.