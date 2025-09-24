'He has deformed toes' - Lancashire Police hunt for sex offender with links to Blackburn, Preston & Blackpool

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 24th Sep 2025, 17:30 BST
Detectives have sparked a manhunt for a missing Lancashire sex offender.

Officers from Lancashire Police are appeal for anyone who has seen 37-year-old Stephen Pennington from Blackburn to come forward.

Most Popular

He is wanted for breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pennington, who uses different names, is 5ft 10 and has tattoos on his neck, hand and body.

Loading....

In a bizzare twist, detectives have revealed the wanted man, who has links to Preston, Blackpool and Wigan has “deformed toes which turn outwards”.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Pennington, who uses different names, is 5ft 10 and has tattoos on his neck, hand and body.

“He has deformed toes which turn outwards.

“He has links to Preston, Blackpool and Wigan.

“If you see Pennington call 999 and quote investigation number 04/164594/25. For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 01254 353 246.”

Related topics:BlackburnLancashire PoliceBlackpoolPrestonWigan
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice