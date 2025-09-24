Detectives have sparked a manhunt for a missing Lancashire sex offender.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Lancashire Police are appeal for anyone who has seen 37-year-old Stephen Pennington from Blackburn to come forward.

He is wanted for breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pennington, who uses different names, is 5ft 10 and has tattoos on his neck, hand and body.

Loading....

In a bizzare twist, detectives have revealed the wanted man, who has links to Preston, Blackpool and Wigan has “deformed toes which turn outwards”.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Pennington, who uses different names, is 5ft 10 and has tattoos on his neck, hand and body.

“He has deformed toes which turn outwards.

“He has links to Preston, Blackpool and Wigan.

“If you see Pennington call 999 and quote investigation number 04/164594/25. For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 01254 353 246.”